2 men in hoodies, ski masks prompt lockdown Monday at elementary school in Lexington, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two men in hoodies and ski masks caused a school lockdown today after they were spotted trying get into at a Lexington, Missouri, elementary school.

The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. at Leslie Bell Elementary School located at 400 S. 20th Street.

A Facebook post from the Lexington Police Department stated the school went into lockdown immediately and Lexington police officers got to the school in about two minutes.

No one was injured.

Lexington officers cleared the building and police officers and Lafayette County Sheriff's Department deputies helped secure the school grounds.

Police didn't find the two masked men at the school or nearby, but they are looking for two people of interest.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Lexington Missouri Police Department at 660-259-6321.

