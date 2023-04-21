2 mentors, tutors from City Year will announce draft picks in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Kansas City Chiefs select players on the third day of the NFL Draft, two mentors and tutors will step on the stage at Union Station to announce the pick.

The NFL invited several special guests to participate in the draft by making the announcements. A group of local high school football players will make one announcement.

Charitable organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Make-A-Wish, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, Special Olympics, and more chose people to represent them during the announcements.

Nicole Matos and Madison Wilson will represent City Year, an organization which places mentors and tutors in schools.

They both work at Central Middle School in Kansas City, Missouri.

“I am very nervous. I hope they don’t give me a hard name to pronounce, because I don’t want to mess up a name either,” Wilson said. “I can’t describe this moment, it’s a once in a lifetime moment. Once I get on stage, the butterflies will go away and I’ll be OK.”

The NFL sponsors City Year through an “Inspire Change” social justice grant.

The Clark Family Foundation, named after the family which owns the Chiefs, sponsor City Year’s program at Central Middle School.

Matos admitted she didn’t grow up a Chiefs fan, but has quickly adopted the team since working with the organization.

“I feel like you can’t live in Kansas City and not like the Chiefs,” Matos said. “I’ve never seen a city that loves the football team as much as Kansas City loves the Chiefs.”

She’ll see exactly how much the city loves the team on Saturday, April 29 when she announces a Chiefs draft selection in Kansas City.

