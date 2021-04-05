2 Missouri residents charged in death of 32-year-old man

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Two Missouri residents face first-degree murder charges in the death of a 32-year-old man in Bollinger County.

Deputies responding to an emergency call at 12:59 a.m. Friday about an unresponsive male found the dead man on County Road 346. Evidence indicated he had been assaulted and seriously injured before his death, the Southeast Missourian reported . His identity has not yet been released.

The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that Joshua C. Proffer, 41, and Heather M. Watson, 31, both of Marble Hill, Missouri, were allegedly present at the time of the man's death. Investigators interviewed them both as well as a witness to the assault. Proffer and Watson were later charged with first-degree murder.

