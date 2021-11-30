2 Missourians arrested with 2 pounds of methamphetamine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Clarence, Missouri, residents were arrested Tuesday in connection with a narcotics investigation involving the Drug Enforcement Agency, the North Missouri Drug Task Force and Moberly Police Department.

A 41-year-old male and a 32-year-old female were arrested in Monroe County after a short vehicle pursuit, according to a social media post from the Moberly Police Department.

The two were returning from the Kansas City-area after obtaining two pounds of methamphetamine, which was secured as evidence.

Both the male and the female were transported to the Randolph County Jail and were charged with Class A felonies of trafficking narcotics.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the short vehicle pursuit and arrest of the individuals, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.