2-month-old child dies after Sept. 26 triple shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 2-month-old has died in the triple shooting on Sept. 26 that killed another adult.

The child was identified as Desiree Bowden, who was in critical care for several days following the incident. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced her death Monday morning.

The deceased adult victim was declared dead on the scene and later identified as 27-year-old Davon Bowden. Another adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officer Donna Drake with KCPD said detectives have identified all parties involved and are no longer searching for suspects. Drake said the department would not release any additional details about their findings yet, but they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Sept. 26, KCPD officers responded around 1:45 p.m. to the 2500 block of Hardesty Avenue on reports of shots fired. While en route, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

When police arrived, they found three people, including an infant, had been shot.

There was a second child inside the home who was not injured in the shooting.

As of Monday, the city has recorded 122 homicides for 2022.

In 2020 — the city's record homicide year — there were 147 homicides by late September and 179 total. In 2021, there were 111 homicides by late September and 157 total.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .