Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 officers injured in Overland Park apartment fire

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dale Messing/KSHB-TV
Two Overland Park Police officers suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries in connection to an apartment fire Friday morning, Jan. 21, 2022.
OP Fire.jpg
OP Fire Jan 21 2022.jpeg
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 13:15:46-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Overland Park Police officers suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries in connection to an apartment fire Friday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Overland Park firefighters were called to an apartment fire near west 117th Street and Sterns Avenue.

Initial reports indicated no one was injured as part of the fire, however a spokesperson said the two officers were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!