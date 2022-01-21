2 officers injured in Overland Park apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Overland Park Police officers suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries in connection to an apartment fire Friday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Overland Park firefighters were called to an apartment fire near west 117th Street and Sterns Avenue.

Initial reports indicated no one was injured as part of the fire, however a spokesperson said the two officers were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

