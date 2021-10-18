2 Park Hill South High School students taken into custody after threatening school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two students at Park Hill South High School were taken into custody after making a credible threat against the school.

Park Hill South Principal Kerrie Herren sent a letter to parents Sunday night saying that law enforcement officers assured school officials that the school would be safe Monday.

"Law enforcement officers assure us that we are safe, based on their investigation into a reported threat to our school," the letter said. "We will have additional officers at school tomorrow just as a precaution."

Herren also said that if he could share more details without jeopardizing the investigation he would do so as soon as possible. He then sent out an update Monday morning that had more details about the threat.

The Platte County Sheriff's Department investigated the "specific, credible threat" from the two students.

The students are still in custody.

"There are significant legal and criminal consequences for threatening a school, and while we cannot talk about any specific student’s discipline, we can tell you that we have policies that prohibit threats and the consequences for any student violating these policies are very serious and could include long-term suspension or expulsion," the update said.

