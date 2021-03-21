3 people, including 1 firefighter, injured in Kansas City, Kansas, house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people, including one firefighter, were injured during a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a house at 1926 North 14th Street around 7:30 a.m., according to a KCKFD spokesperson.

While working the fire, a porch collapsed and injured the firefighter. He was transported to an area hospital with a broken foot.

The two other people injured were residents of the home. They were trapped on the second floor of the home and jumped to escape the fire, according to a KCKFD tweet.

Fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire this morning at 7:36 am. Incident was upgraded to a 2nd Alarm. Two civilians jumped from the second floor to escape. Both civilians suffered burns and were transported to the hospital. Firefighter was injured after porch collapsed. pic.twitter.com/ySviJtxIrY — KCK Fire Department (@KCKFDPIO) March 21, 2021

They both suffered minor burns and also were transported to an area hospital.

KCKFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.