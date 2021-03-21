Menu

3 people, including 1 firefighter, injured in Kansas City, Kansas, house fire

Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department
Three people were injured during a house fire Sunday morning in Kansas City, Kansas.
Posted at 6:02 PM, Mar 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-21 20:21:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people, including one firefighter, were injured during a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a house at 1926 North 14th Street around 7:30 a.m., according to a KCKFD spokesperson.

While working the fire, a porch collapsed and injured the firefighter. He was transported to an area hospital with a broken foot.

The two other people injured were residents of the home. They were trapped on the second floor of the home and jumped to escape the fire, according to a KCKFD tweet.

They both suffered minor burns and also were transported to an area hospital.

KCKFD is still investigating the cause of the fire.

