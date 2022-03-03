2 people killed in Wednesday crash near Lathrop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed and another injured in a crash near Lathrop, Missouri, Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m on Missouri 116, two miles east of Lathrop.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol determined Christopher McCubbin, 36, of Polo was headed east when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head-on.

McCubbin was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Both people in the vehicle that was struck were taken to the hospital.

Lance Romig, 73, of Kansas City was the driver of that vehicle and died from his injuries at the hospital.

His passenger sustained moderate injuries.