KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were rescued from a house fire in Kansas City, Missouri's, Historic Northeast Neighborhood On Thursday evening.

The fire broke out about 8:15 p.m. near Anderson and Wheeling Avenues.

Crews arrived at the scene and reported heavy fire from the two-story home.

One woman in a wheelchair was taken out of the home and was evaluated.

A second person was also rescued from the home and not injured in the fire.

No word on what caused the blaze.

