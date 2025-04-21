2 Shawnee Mission South students leaving prom identified as crash victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Shawnee Mission South High School students were identified as the victims in a deadly crash over the weekend.

Itzel Guerra, 18, and her boyfriend, Jose Placensia Castaneda, 17, were leaving prom Saturday night when the crash occurred.

Aubree Kelly Itzel Guerra

Placensia was driving a Toyota Corolla southbound on Metcalf near 58th Street when he crossed the median and struck a Kia Optima head-on, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log.

Guerra and Placensia were not wearing seatbelts, per KHP's report.

The driver and occupant of the Kia sustained serious and minor injuries, respectively.

A family friend of Guerra said the 18-year-old had a vibrant personality, playful spirit and sense of humor that “deeply impacted those around her.”

Aubree Kelly Itzel Guerra

She loved dance, Tim Burton films and had a love for children, which she showed through her work at Primrose Daycare. Guerra had hopes of graduating high school and pursuing a higher education degree in child development.

The family friend said she hopes Guerra is remembered for her “beautiful smile and zest for life.”

Guerra is survived by her mother and younger brother.

Placensia’s older brother, Raul Placensia, said his brother touched many people during his time at Shawnee Mission South.

Antonio Placensia

“He always brought a smile to your face either by a funny remark or just by being lightheartedly mischievous. He was always there for others no matter what,” he said.

Placensia’s family has created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and medical expenses.

Guerra’s family has created a similar fundraiser.

