2 shot, 1 killed outside vehicle at Roberts and Bales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police are investigating the city's latest homicide after two people were shot at Roberts and Bales early Monday morning.
Officers say just after 3:00 a.m. officers patrolling in the area heard the sound of shots.
A minute later a 911 caller reported shots in the area.
The officers discovered an adult male, who was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A few minutes later another adult male showed up at an area hospital by private vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say there was an apparent altercation outside a vehicle when the shooting occurred.
Detectives are reviewing surveillance video, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.