2 shot, 1 killed outside vehicle at Roberts and Bales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police are investigating the city's latest homicide after two people were shot at Roberts and Bales early Monday morning.

Officers say just after 3:00 a.m. officers patrolling in the area heard the sound of shots.

A minute later a 911 caller reported shots in the area.

The officers discovered an adult male, who was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A few minutes later another adult male showed up at an area hospital by private vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say there was an apparent altercation outside a vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact police.

