2 snow plow crashes reported in Kansas Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas Department of Transportation snow plows were involved in crashes Thursday as they were clearing the snow.

One of the crashes occurred Thursday morning on Interstate 70 in Saline County and involved the plow and a 2005 Honda.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the car rear ended the snow plow.

A KHP trooper reported that the snow plow driver was OK, but the driver in the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The other crash occurred Thursday afternoon when a car crashed into a KDOT snow plow on K-10 at the Clinton Parkway Bridge in Douglas County. No one was injured in that crash.