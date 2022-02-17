2 students sue Missouri school district over banned books

WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Two students are suing a suburban St. Louis school district after several books were removed from school libraries.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed the lawsuit against the Wentzville School District after its school board voted last month to remove “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison from its school libraries because of its explicit descriptions of sex, violence, rape and incest.

It also voted to temporarily remove several other books while they were being reviewed.

KWMU reports that the class-action lawsuit alleges the district targeted books that share viewpoints of LGBTQ people or people of color. District officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.