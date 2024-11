KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two suspects were taken into custody Wednesday night after firing at Independence police during a chase.

About 11 p.m., officers tried to stop the suspects near Truman Road and Nolan Road.

The vehicle failed to stop and police began chasing the suspects.

During the chase, the suspects allegedly fired at the police vehicle and hit their headlights.

The suspect vehicle then went off the road and hit a tree.

Two suspects were taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

