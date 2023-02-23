Watch Now
2 suspects steal ATM, flee deputies in Cass County

Feb 23, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cass County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two suspects who ran from a vehicle stop after stealing an ATM from a BP gas station around 4 a.m. Thursday in Archie, Missouri.

When the suspect vehicle was located, Cass County deputies initiated a chase heading northbound on Interstate 49.

The pickup truck was stopped using a Grappler device on northbound I-49 just south of J Highway near Peculiar, about 20 miles away.

Two males fled on foot.

A handgun and ATM were recovered from the scene.

Around 8 a.m., deputies took the suspects into custody without injury.


