2 suspects steal ATM, flee deputies in Cass County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cass County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two suspects who ran from a vehicle stop after stealing an ATM from a BP gas station around 4 a.m. Thursday in Archie, Missouri.

When the suspect vehicle was located, Cass County deputies initiated a chase heading northbound on Interstate 49.

The pickup truck was stopped using a Grappler device on northbound I-49 just south of J Highway near Peculiar, about 20 miles away.

Two males fled on foot.

A handgun and ATM were recovered from the scene.

Around 8 a.m., deputies took the suspects into custody without injury.

