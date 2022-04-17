Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 sustain ‘possible serious injuries’ in single-vehicle collision

Police
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 8:09 PM, Apr 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-16 21:09:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Accident Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle collision around 4:15 p.m. Saturday near Northeast 49th, North Campbell streets.

The driver of a black Kia Soul lost control while navigating a significant downhill slant as it was leaving the east side of a church parking lot.

When the driver lost control, the vehicle struck a large tree, according to police.

While the driver was uninjured, two children who were in the backseat were transported to an area hospital for “possible serious injuries.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!