2 sustain ‘possible serious injuries’ in single-vehicle collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Accident Investigation Unit responded to a single-vehicle collision around 4:15 p.m. Saturday near Northeast 49th, North Campbell streets.

The driver of a black Kia Soul lost control while navigating a significant downhill slant as it was leaving the east side of a church parking lot.

When the driver lost control, the vehicle struck a large tree, according to police.

While the driver was uninjured, two children who were in the backseat were transported to an area hospital for “possible serious injuries.”

