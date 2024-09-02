2 teen girls suffer minor injuries after jet skis collide at Lake of Ozarks over weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teen girls — one from Olathe and another from Spring Hill — suffered minor injuries in a jet skit accident at the Parmley Hollow Groves in the Lake of Ozarks of the weekend.

The incident happened just before 5:00 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

A preliminary investigation found two of the girls were on a stationary 2021 Sea-Doo jet ski.

The third girl was on a 2022 Sea-Doo when she lost control of the jet ski and hit other one.

The two girl were taken to an area hospital by private vehicle.

—

