2 teens among those seriously injured in boat explosion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teens from the Omaha, Nebraska, area are among five people seriously injured in a boat explosion Tuesday in the Lake of the Ozarks.

Around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, a 2007 26-foot Searay boat experienced a mechanical issue that led to a fire and explosion, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report.

The explosion was reported near the 10.4 mile marker of the Osage Arm of Lake of the Ozarks.

In addition to the two teens seriously hurt, three other adults were seriously injured in the incident. A 2-year-old boy suffered minor injuries.

The seriously injured were taken by air ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia and Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.