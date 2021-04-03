2-vehicle KCMO crash leaves man in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded shortly after 2 p.m. to 45th Street and Cleveland Avenue. A grey Chevrolet Malibu, heading north on Cleveland Avenue, attempted to turn left into a residential driveway when a yellow and blue Yamaha Banshee “started passing her traveling north in the southbound lanes,” according to a KCPD crash report.

The Yamaha drove into the driver’s side of the Chevrolet, according to the report, and overturned. The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the Yamaha and transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Chevrolet’s driver was uninjured.