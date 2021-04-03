Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

2-vehicle KCMO crash leaves man in critical condition

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File/KSHB
police lights
Police Lights
Posted at 5:21 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 18:21:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded shortly after 2 p.m. to 45th Street and Cleveland Avenue. A grey Chevrolet Malibu, heading north on Cleveland Avenue, attempted to turn left into a residential driveway when a yellow and blue Yamaha Banshee “started passing her traveling north in the southbound lanes,” according to a KCPD crash report.

The Yamaha drove into the driver’s side of the Chevrolet, according to the report, and overturned. The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the Yamaha and transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The Chevrolet’s driver was uninjured.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!