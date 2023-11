KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Adam’s Dairy Parkway in Blue Springs is closed due to a two-vehicle crash, per the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash, which originally closed all westbound lanes, occurred just after 11 a.m.

By 11:30 a.m., traffic remained at a halt. And at noon, one lane was open.

Kansas City Scout

Minor injuries were reported, according to MSHP.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

