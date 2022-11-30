Watch Now
2 water main breaks near 49th, Main streets leave 40 customers without water

Posted at 6:24 AM, Nov 30, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 2 6-inch water mains broke Tuesday at 105 Ward Parkway and the intersection of 49th and Main streets in Kansas City, Missouri.

KC Water says that a total of 40 customers have been impacted by the break, which could include businesses in the area.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Public Library announced in a tweet that the library's Plaza Branch was closed Monday due to the break.

Both breaks began at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. KC Water crews say they first responded to the water main breaks at 10 p.m. Tuesday. KC Water is continuing to respond to the breaks Wednesday morning.

Crews say they hope to resolve the issue Wednesday, but there is no word on how long the area may be impacted.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

