2 women killed in Thursday morning traffic crash in Raytown

Posted at 4:31 PM, May 11, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two area women died in a Thursday morning crossover crash in Raytown, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened at 8 a.m. at East 72nd Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Crystle Brown, 35, of Belton, Missouri, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord north on Blue Ridge Boulevard when her vehicle crossed the center line, according to the patrol's crash report.

A 2010 Dodge Charger struck Brown's vehicle, per MSHP.

Zeraieh Bland, 18, a passenger in Brown's car, also died in the crash.

Both women were wearing their seat belts, the crash report states.

The 21-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, man driving the Dodge Charger sustained injuries in the crash, according to MSHP.

