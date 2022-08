KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two workers at a work site in Johnson County, Kansas, escaped serious injury Wednesday morning after a lightning strike nearby.

Around 12:30 p.m., paramedics were called to the work site in the 10200 block of W. 167th Street in Overland Park.

One of the two workers was transported to a nearby hospital for observation. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

The second worker was evaluated at the scene and declined hospitalization.

