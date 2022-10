KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 2-year-old boy from Harrisonville, Missouri, was seriously injured in a pedestrian crash late Friday morning in Cass County, Missouri.

At around 11:09 a.m. Friday, the boy was struck by the towed unit attached to a 2018 Chevrolet Truck near Austin Road and East 315 Street, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The child was transported to Children's Mercy Hospital by a LifeFlight Eagle helicopter.

This story will be updated if additional details become available.