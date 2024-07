KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A three-alarm fire caused extensive damage Monday afternoon to the TVH Parts Co. warehouse in Olathe.

The fire broke out at about 2:15 p.m. at the building located in the SMH Industrial Park at 16355 S. Lone Elm Road.

Between 200-300 employees were evacuated from the building while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

No word on what led to the fire.

Crews had the fire under control by 4:30 p.m. but continued to tend to hot spots.

