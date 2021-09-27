Watch
2021 passenger traffic at KCI continues climb from 2020

Charlie Keegan
Passengers check in at the American Airlines desk at KCI
Posted at 5:28 PM, Sep 27, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Passengers using Kansas City International Airport in August continued to help the airport recover from 2020.

According to data released Monday by the Kansas City Aviation Department, nearly 760,000 passengers traveled through the airport last month, an increase of more than 135% compared to August 2020.

Despite the strong showing, August 2021 figures represent just 75% of the passenger count of August 2019.

So far in 2021, the airport has handled roughly 50% more passengers than the same time period in 2020.

August’s trends mirror those from June and July with 2021 traffic significantly outpacing 2020 traffic but still trailing 2019’s figures.

