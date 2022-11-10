Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

2022 Veterans Day deals, discounts around Kansas City metro

US and Missouri Flags in Blue Springs
Tyler Navas/KSHB-TV
US and Missouri Flags in Blue Springs
Posted at 12:31 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 13:31:17-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of Veterans Day, businesses around Kansas City are offering deals and discounts to past and present military members starting Friday, Nov. 11.

  • 54th Street Grill & Bar
    • Veterans and active military members will receive $10 off any entree on Friday, Nov. 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only, and proof of military ID is required.
  • 7-Eleven
    • 7-Eleven is offering a free quarter-pound big bite 100% all-beef hot dog this Veterans Day. The offer is available both in-store and by delivery through the company's 7NOW app.
  • Hy-Vee
    • Hy-Vee will host its annual Veterans Day free breakfast at all locations on Nov. 11. The buffet-style free breakfast runs from 6-10 a.m.
    • All veterans and active-duty military members will also receive a 15% discount off grocery purchases on Veterans Day at any Hy-Vee store or online using the promo code HOMEFRONT15.
  • Dickey's Barbecue Pit
    • Dickey's Barbecue Pit is offering veterans and active duty military members a free pulled pork classic sandwich. Proof of military ID or valid proof of service is required. The offer is good for in-store dining, online ordering and carryout with the promo code VETFREE. The offer can only be used once per person and can not be added to any other discount.
  • Fox & Hound Bar + Grill
    • Fox & Hound Bar + Grill will be offering a free meal to veterans and active duty members on Nov. 11.
  • Adidas
    • All veterans and active duty military members get a 40% discount sitewide. The offer is available until Nov. 12.
  • Great Clips
    • All active members and veterans can go to any Great Clips location for a free haircut or to collect a free haircut card on Friday.
  • Kohl's
    • All veterans, active military and their immediate families can get a 30% discount on all in-store purchases.
  • Chili's
    • Veterans and active duty military can receive a free meal on Nov. 11. However, it will only include select menu items, and the offer is available for in-store only.
  • Texas Roadhouse
    • Active military members and veterans can receive a free meal voucher that is valid until May 30, 2023. The voucher can be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Texas Roadhouse locations.

For more Veterans Day deals and discounts, check military.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock