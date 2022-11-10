2022 Veterans Day deals, discounts around Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of Veterans Day, businesses around Kansas City are offering deals and discounts to past and present military members starting Friday, Nov. 11.
- 54th Street Grill & Bar
- Veterans and active military members will receive $10 off any entree on Friday, Nov. 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only, and proof of military ID is required.
- 7-Eleven
- 7-Eleven is offering a free quarter-pound big bite 100% all-beef hot dog this Veterans Day. The offer is available both in-store and by delivery through the company's 7NOW app.
- Hy-Vee
- Hy-Vee will host its annual Veterans Day free breakfast at all locations on Nov. 11. The buffet-style free breakfast runs from 6-10 a.m.
- All veterans and active-duty military members will also receive a 15% discount off grocery purchases on Veterans Day at any Hy-Vee store or online using the promo code HOMEFRONT15.
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit is offering veterans and active duty military members a free pulled pork classic sandwich. Proof of military ID or valid proof of service is required. The offer is good for in-store dining, online ordering and carryout with the promo code VETFREE. The offer can only be used once per person and can not be added to any other discount.
- Fox & Hound Bar + Grill
- Fox & Hound Bar + Grill will be offering a free meal to veterans and active duty members on Nov. 11.
- Adidas
- All veterans and active duty military members get a 40% discount sitewide. The offer is available until Nov. 12.
- Great Clips
- All active members and veterans can go to any Great Clips location for a free haircut or to collect a free haircut card on Friday.
- Kohl's
- All veterans, active military and their immediate families can get a 30% discount on all in-store purchases.
- Chili's
- Veterans and active duty military can receive a free meal on Nov. 11. However, it will only include select menu items, and the offer is available for in-store only.
- Texas Roadhouse
- Active military members and veterans can receive a free meal voucher that is valid until May 30, 2023. The voucher can be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Texas Roadhouse locations.
For more Veterans Day deals and discounts, check military.com.