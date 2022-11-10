2022 Veterans Day deals, discounts around Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of Veterans Day, businesses around Kansas City are offering deals and discounts to past and present military members starting Friday, Nov. 11.

54th Street Grill & Bar

Veterans and active military members will receive $10 off any entree on Friday, Nov. 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only, and proof of military ID is required.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is offering a free quarter-pound big bite 100% all-beef hot dog this Veterans Day. The offer is available both in-store and by delivery through the company's 7NOW app.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee will host its annual Veterans Day free breakfast at all locations on Nov. 11. The buffet-style free breakfast runs from 6-10 a.m. All veterans and active-duty military members will also receive a 15% discount off grocery purchases on Veterans Day at any Hy-Vee store or online using the promo code HOMEFRONT15.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Dickey's Barbecue Pit is offering veterans and active duty military members a free pulled pork classic sandwich. Proof of military ID or valid proof of service is required. The offer is good for in-store dining, online ordering and carryout with the promo code VETFREE. The offer can only be used once per person and can not be added to any other discount.

Fox & Hound Bar + Grill

Fox & Hound Bar + Grill will be offering a free meal to veterans and active duty members on Nov. 11.

Adidas

All veterans and active duty military members get a 40% discount sitewide. The offer is available until Nov. 12.

Great Clips

All active members and veterans can go to any Great Clips location for a free haircut or to collect a free haircut card on Friday.

Kohl's

All veterans, active military and their immediate families can get a 30% discount on all in-store purchases.

Chili's

Veterans and active duty military can receive a free meal on Nov. 11. However, it will only include select menu items, and the offer is available for in-store only.

Texas Roadhouse

Active military members and veterans can receive a free meal voucher that is valid until May 30, 2023. The voucher can be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all Texas Roadhouse locations.

