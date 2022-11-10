2022 Veterans Day events around Kansas City-area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you want to honor past and present military members, here's some events around Kansas City to celebrate Veterans Day.

Veterans Benefits Seminar

An information seminar hosted by the Disabled American Veterans (DAV), a nonprofit charity. Friday: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. 14605 E. U.S. 40 Highway, Kansas City, Missouri

103rd Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade

The parade, one of the oldest Veterans Day observances in the nation, provides an opportunity for the community to honor and recognize U.S. veterans. Friday: Live music from 9:30-10:15 a.m. Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Leavenworth Public Library, 417 Spruce Street, Leavenworth, Kansas For more details, click here .

Cars 4 Heroes Special Event

Charitable organization Cars 4 Heroes will award seven vehicles to seven veterans and their families that are in need. Friday: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Cars start awarding at 11 a.m. DAV Complex, 14605 E. U.S. 40 Highway, Kansas City, Missouri To learn more, click here .

Commemorate Veterans Day at the National WWI Museum and Memorial

Veterans Day Ceremony

Friday: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. National WWI Museum and Memorial, Auditorium and Lobby A ceremony honoring U.S. veterans. The formal public program will include remarks from dignitaries and a keynote address from Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michelle D. Johnson. Special music will be performed by the American Legion Band of Greater Kansas City. ASL interpretation will be provided for the ceremony. This event is free to the public. World War I Research Stations

Friday-Sunday: All day Outside of Auditorium Lobby inside the National WWI Museum and Memorial Find your connection to World War I during Veterans Day weekend through research stations at the Museum. This event is free to the public. Letter writing to active-duty military

Friday-Sunday: All day Outside of Auditorium Lobby inside the National WWI Museum and Memorial Write a letter on special WWI-themed stationary to an active-duty service member. All letters not addressed to a specific person will be given to the charity A Million Thanks to be mailed. This event is free to the public. Make your own poppy craft

Friday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Near the donor wall inside the National WWI Museum and Memorial Create your own poppy craft to keep for yourself or give to the Museum and Memorial. This event is free to the public. To learn more about these events, click here .

Johnson County’s 2022 Veterans Day Observance

Johnson County’s 2022 Veterans Day Observance honors all veterans from all Armed Forces for their military service. Friday: 11 a.m. Lenexa National Guard Armory, 18200 West 87th Street Parkway, Lenexa, Kansas For more information, click here .

Catholic Cemeteries Veterans Day Observance

Catholic Cemeteries of Northeast Kansas will host a special ceremony in tribute to veterans both living and deceased. Friday: Music begins at 1:30 p.m. Program begins at 2 p.m. Resurrection Cemetery, 8300 Quivira Road, Lenexa, Kansas For more details, click here .

Veterans Day Event at Morningside Place

86-year-old Lindol Myers served as a Russian/German Interpreter in the Air Force after World War II. Morningside Place will honor the senior airman and seven other residents. Friday: 2 p.m. Morningside Place, 6921 W 81st Street, Overland Park, Kansas



