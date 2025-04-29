KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 Jackson County property tax appeal deadline ends Wednesday, April 30.

Due to the unprecedented number of appeals, the Board of Equalization extended the 2023 appeal season into 2025.

RELATED | Jackson County property value assessments

Residents recently received notices that they must act by April 30 if they wish to appeal in one of the following ways:



Hearing

Request to move forward with a formal hearing by contacting the board with updated contact information. You must email the boe@jacksongov.org or call 816-881-3309 with your appeal number.

Waiver

Waive the right to a hearing, but allow the board to review your appeal and supporting documentation submitted. Decisions will be submitted by mail.

Advancement

Request a "no change" determination without a hearing, allowing your case to proceed directly to the State Tax Commission if they choose to pursue further action.



Failure to respond by April 30 will result in the appeal being marked Advancement, meaning there will be no hearing.

For questions or assistance, appellants can email boe@jacksongov.org or call 816-881-3309 with their name and BOE appeal number.

