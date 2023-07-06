1
Property Tax
Property Tax
Jackson County residents work to beat appeal deadline
JuYeon Kim
6:22 PM, Jul 06, 2023
Property Tax
Q&A with Gail McCann Beatty, Director of Assessment for Jackson County
Megan Abundis
9:03 PM, Jul 05, 2023
Property Tax
Jackson County family waits 8 hours to appeal property tax assessment
JuYeon Kim
3:57 PM, Jul 05, 2023
Property Tax
Jackson County Executive White chastises Mayor Lucas over reassessment criticism
Tod Palmer
12:23 PM, Jul 05, 2023
Property Tax
KC-area appraiser shares advice on protesting appraisals
Leslie DelasBour
7:12 PM, Jul 03, 2023
Property Tax
Father of 2 shares frustration as Jackson County property assessments increase
Leslie DelasBour
9:44 PM, Jul 02, 2023
Property Tax
Raytown resident says her shed is worth $1K; county says it's worth $35K
Megan Abundis
10:05 PM, Jun 26, 2023
Property Tax
Realty group helps residents appeal tax assessments upon steep increases
Megan Abundis
3:12 PM, Jun 22, 2023
