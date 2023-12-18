Missouri auditor: Jackson County assessment process violated state law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 Jackson County property assessment process did not comply with Missouri law, according to an initial report Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick released Monday.

The Missouri State Auditor's Office found that up to 200,000 Jackson County homeowners were victims of the assessment process.

The ongoing audit revealed that the Jackson County Assessment Department failed to properly notify property owners of the rights they have when it comes to physical inspections. Letters sent to homeowners also did not state that a physical inspection was required.

"The notification that was given was inaccurate and often untimely," Fitzpatrick's initial report on the audit stated. "As a result, Jackson County property owners may not have known they were entitled to an exterior inspection and to request an interior inspection, and were denied the benefit of these physical inspections before their timeline for appeal expired."

Fitzpatrick believes the department's failure to follow state law "should invalidate" valuation increases of over 15%.

"I would also tell Jackson County residents who saw their home values increase by more than 15 percent that if I were in their shoes, and felt my assessment was unfair, I would pay my taxes under protest and plan to pursue remedies available to me by law based on my individual circumstances in the event the County does not remedy the flawed assessments," Fitzpatrick stated.

