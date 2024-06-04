Judge agrees to delay start of Jackson County property assessment trial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri judge set a new trial date Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and the State Tax Commission over Jackson County’s 2023 tax assessment process.

The trial was to begin Thursday, June 6, and continue on Friday, June 7.

Clay County Judge Karen Krauser ruled the trial will now start on June 27 and continue June 28 and July 8.

Jackson County's attorneys said in the Tuesday hearing they had problems obtaining information from the AG's office, including a violation of the judge's discovery order.

As a result, Krauser gave both parties a choice: delay the trial or exclude two expert witnesses the attorney general's office planned to call.

Krauser, who was appointed to oversee the case after all Jackson County judges recused themselves, denied a motion Monday by Jackson County officials to toss out the lawsuit.

In the most recent motion to dismiss, which was filed in April, Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty and the Jackson County Board of Equalization argued Bailey’s lawsuit should be dismissed on grounds the State Tax Commission had no basis for filing the suit, failed to exhaust administrative remedies, lacked standing and failed to state a claim upon which relief may be granted, among other reasons.

As part of the legal proceedings in the case, four Jackson County school districts — Fort Osage, Independence, Lee’s Summit and Oak Grove — asked the judge in the case to allow them to file a brief to explain how a potential ruling in favor of the Missouri AG’s Office and the State Tax Commission could negatively impact the school districts financially.

Attorneys representing the district estimated that such a ruling would cost the four districts more than $56 million to roll back property taxes to either 2021 or 2022 levels.

Judge Krauser approved the motion, allowing the argument to be considered as part of the court’s review of the claims in the lawsuit.

