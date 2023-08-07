JaxCo Legislature approves resolution to withhold payment to Tyler Technologies until bill passes vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature adopted a resolution Monday afternoon which states the legislature will not pay Tyler Technologies, the software firm paid to generate county property values, unless the requested payment passes a vote.

Resolution 21358 requires the county executive to “withhold any future financial disbursement … relating to maintenance of assessment data, a computerized mass appraisal system and reassessment services.”

The legislature cited dissatisfaction with Tyler Technologies amid the controversy surrounding thousands of property assessment appeals.

Some residents' home values increased over 100%, leaving many concerned about future finances.

By issuing a check on when payment is disbursed, the legislature hopes to ensure satisfaction with Tyler Technologies' services to hold the company accountable.

WATCH | KSHB Special Report: Jackson County Assessment Process

Any future bill from Tyler Technologies will be sent to the county to be approved by Executive Frank White before it is put to a vote by the legislature.

In the event a vote fails in the legislature, the issue will then be taken over by county legal.

The legislature said in the meeting an $800,000 invoice is currently pending payment and a balance of around $4.2 million has yet to be billed.

