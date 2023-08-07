Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsProperty Assessments

Actions

JaxCo Legislature approves resolution to withhold payment to Tyler Technologies until bill passes vote

jackson county legislature.png
Jackson County Legislature
jackson county legislature.png
Posted at 5:38 PM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 18:38:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature adopted a resolution Monday afternoon which states the legislature will not pay Tyler Technologies, the software firm paid to generate county property values, unless the requested payment passes a vote.

Resolution 21358 requires the county executive to “withhold any future financial disbursement … relating to maintenance of assessment data, a computerized mass appraisal system and reassessment services.”

The legislature cited dissatisfaction with Tyler Technologies amid the controversy surrounding thousands of property assessment appeals.

Some residents' home values increased over 100%, leaving many concerned about future finances.

By issuing a check on when payment is disbursed, the legislature hopes to ensure satisfaction with Tyler Technologies' services to hold the company accountable.

WATCH | KSHB Special Report: Jackson County Assessment Process

Any future bill from Tyler Technologies will be sent to the county to be approved by Executive Frank White before it is put to a vote by the legislature.

In the event a vote fails in the legislature, the issue will then be taken over by county legal.

The legislature said in the meeting an $800,000 invoice is currently pending payment and a balance of around $4.2 million has yet to be billed.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app