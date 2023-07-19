Jackson County withholding $6M from Tyler Technologies pending improvements in assessment process

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many homeowners have complained about the Jackson County property tax assessment process this year.

Now, the KSHB 41 I-Team found out that the county is withholding money to make sure the company doing the assessments meets its requirements.

Troy Schulte, Jackson County Administrator, confirmed to I-Team reporter Sarah Plake that the county is withholding $6 million from Tyler Technologies' contract, the firm hired the generate the property values.

Tyler Tech was granted an $18 million contract in total.

Schulte said Tyler Tech has had several issues this year, including its phone system not working properly.

KSHB 41 News has heard from homeowners who can't get through to anyone when they call to appeal, or they're disconnected while on hold.

This happened to Frank Hanis.

"I was number 31 in line. I waited a long time," Hanis said. "I was number two in line and that's when they hung up."

Schulte said Tyler Tech was supposed to turn in the property value data to the county by October 2022, but the county didn't receive the data until four months later in February.

The deadline to appeal property assessments was extended to July 31.

