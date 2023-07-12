Lee's Summit homeowner fights property assessment, says he hasn't made home improvements since 1997

LEE SUMMIT, Mo. — More than 33,000 Jackson County residents have been fighting their property assessments.

Chances are high that you will get an automated message saying, "we are experiencing a high call volume" when you call the Jackson County Assessor's Office during business hours.

Frank Hanis, who owns a home in Lee's Summit, reached out to KSHB 41 on Monday for help getting through.

"I was number 39 in line, I waited a long time," Hanis said. "I was number two in line and that's when they hung up."

He's calling from the home he's owned since 1997.

"Everything in the house has aged 26 years," Hanis said.

Hanis said he waited on the phone after he was told weeks ago someone would come out to re-assess his property. He said no one showed up.

"I must have called them 20 times at least," he said.

Hanis showed us this year's market value assessment on paper.

"It went from $190,000 to $382,730. I just think that's absurd," he said. "They're assessing like it's brand new and even if it was and I remodeled everything, it still wouldn't be worth that."

That's why he said he wanted someone with Tyler Technologies to come inside and see it for themselves. Another reason is his health concerns at 81 years old.

"I have so much back pain," Hanis said. "I try not to drive places unless I really have to, like a doctor's appointment."

Hanis is among the tens of thousands of Jackson County residents appealing. While he waits, he hopes a reassessment will be closer to reality and the process is improved in the future.

A spokesperson for the Jackson County Assessor's Office acknowledged the long hold times over the phone.

They told KSHB 41 if an appointment was set for an in-person review, it should have happened and they will follow up.

They added that Tyler Technologies increased their staff to process reviews.

Even though the extended appeal deadline is July 31, they clarified that's the deadline for starting the process, not finishing it.

"A team is working day in and day out to make sure they serve the property owners of Jackson County," Aaron Gilbertie, a spokesperson for the Jackson County Assessor's Office, said.

—