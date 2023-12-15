Missouri Auditor Fitzpatrick to release initial findings in review of Jackson Co. property assessment process

Missouri Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick plans to release his office’s initial findings of an audit of the 2023 Jackson County property assessment process.

Fitzpatrick will discuss his preliminary findings in a news conference set for Monday afternoon, Dec. 18, from Jefferson City.

Earlier this year, tens of thousands of Jackson County property owners learned the assessed value of their property increased at a rate that caught many off guard.

While the auditor’s office was able to launch an initial inquiry into the process after receiving feedback from residents, it wasn’t until the Jackson County Legislature requested an audit that Fitzpatrick’s team was able to begin a formal audit.

Fitzpatrick’s office says the audit, which his team started in September, is ongoing.

