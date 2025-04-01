Judge rules in favor of State Tax Commission in Jackson County in property assessment lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Circuit Court Judge ruled Monday that the Missouri State Tax Commission was within its authority to order a rollback of certain property tax increases in the 2023 assessment process in Jackson County.

In August 2024, the commission ordered Jackson County to roll back any property assessments that increased by more than 15 percent in the 2023 assessment cycle.

Less than a week later, Jackson County leaders pushed back on the commission's order. In an Aug. 17, 2024, news conference, County Counselor Bryan Covinsky told reporters he did not believe the commission's order was enforceable and that the county did not intend to follow the order.

As part of their pushback, county leaders challenged the commission's order by filing a civil suit in September that named "all Jackson County taxpayers who had open appeals of the 2023 assessment pending before the State Tax Commission on Aug. 6, 2024," as respondents.

Judge Jacqueline Cook took testimony in the suit during a trial in January.

Cook released a 38-page judgment Monday afternoon.

Cook repeatedly concluded that the state's tax commission had acted within its authority in reviewing Jackson County's 2023 assessment process and its order to roll back certain assessments in excess of 15 percent.

What comes next after Cook's ruling is unclear. KSHB 41 reached out to a Jackson County spokesperson for reaction to Monday's ruling. This story will be updated if a response is provided.

Additionally, the process of rolling back certain 2023 assessments is also unclear, especially as the county embarks on its 2025 property assessment process.

