Jackson County says its lawsuit is 'to protect the rights of taxpayers,' but homeowners are puzzled

Jackson County said it's "defending the rights of taxpayers" with a lawsuit that lists more than 1,000 taxpayers as respondents.

The suit was filed in September in response to an order from the State Tax Commission in August.

The commission's order told Jackson County to cap property assessment increases from 2023 at 15 percent.

The county argues that one-size-fits-all approach is not legal and filed a suit to block the order from taking effect.

As a procedural formality, Jackson County sued the commission and more than 1,000 taxpayers with open casesin front of the State Tax Commission.

"Jackson County is taking action to defend the rights of taxpayers and ensure assessments are conducted lawfully, following an unprecedented and unlawful order issued by the State Tax Commission," a Jackson County spokesperson said in a statement.

Greg Walters, a Raytown alderman, is one of the taxpayers included in the suit.

"I really don’t know why [I'm included in the lawsuit] and I haven’t been contacted by anybody," Walters said. "You were the first one to tell me I’ve been named in a lawsuit."

The county's spokesperson said notices were sent to impacted taxpayers.

From what taxpayers told KSHB 41 News, the notices may have only included a copy of the lawsuit and not a personalized cover letter with further explanation.

It’s unclear if these taxpayers should hire an attorney to represent them. Only one impacted taxpayer attended a hearing in the case Monday.

The lawfirm Humphrey, Farrington & McClain filed a counterclaim in the suit on behalf of several named taxpayers. This essentially means they are suing the county back.

Jackson County wants the court to deny the commission's order so each property owner can receive an individualized hearing about their assessment, and not use the 15 percent cap for every case. The county argues this approach benefits taxpayers.

The case is set to go to trial on Jan. 13, 2025.

Here’s the county’s full statement:

Jackson County is taking action to defend the rights of taxpayers and ensure assessments are conducted lawfully, following an unprecedented and unlawful order issued by the State Tax Commission (STC). This order violates the Missouri Constitution and state statutes, disrupting the established process designed to fairly resolve disputes between taxpayers and county assessors.



Missouri law provides a clear framework to address disagreements over property assessments. This process ensures all parties are heard and that tax assessments are conducted fairly and transparently. Jackson County, like every county in Missouri, follows this process each year. Unfortunately, the STC has disregarded these requirements, causing significant harm to taxpayers.



The STC has stopped holding hearings as required by law and has refused to approve agreements between taxpayers and Jackson County that would result in lower tax bills and refunds for affected property owners. Despite the County’s repeated efforts to secure relief for these taxpayers, the STC has continued to block these agreements, leaving taxpayers without resolution.



To protect the rights of taxpayers, Jackson County filed a legal action seeking to compel the STC to comply with Missouri law. As part of this process, the County provided notice to all taxpayers with pending appeals before the STC. This notification was required by law to ensure all impacted taxpayers were informed and could protect their interests. The County’s legal action was filed after the STC issued its unlawful August order, which was well past the timeframe for it to be implemented. The court has recently affirmed that the STC cannot enforce its order due to its prior dismissal of related legal actions.



We recognize that this situation may be confusing or concerning for property owners. Our goal has always been clear: to ensure taxpayers only pay what they lawfully owe and have the opportunity to challenge assessments they believe are unfair. These legal actions are about protecting those rights, ensuring fairness, and maintaining a transparent and lawful assessment process.



Jackson County remains committed to working toward a resolution that upholds the law, respects the rights of taxpayers, and ensures an equitable outcome for all property owners. We will continue to stand with our residents and fight for a fair and just process. Jackson County

