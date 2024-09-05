Jackson County sets up latest legal battle in 2023 assessment process, challenging commission's order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County is challenging an order from the Missouri State Tax Commission that rolled back some of the county's 2023 property assessments.

The lawsuit filed by the county Wednesday marked the latest legal battle in an ongoing dispute between county and state officials on the matter.

In August, the commission said the county violated state statutes with the way it handled its assessment process last year.

The commission said the county didn't properly perform physical inspections or notify owners of their rights when one was completed on properties whose values rose by 15% or more.

It also found that many notices sent to property owners were undated and didn't include the percentage change in assessed valuation, among other issues.

"We believe the State Tax Commission's order is not only misguided and dangerous, but also violates state law and constitutional standards," Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. said in a press release. "This legal challenge is about ensuring that the assessment process remains fair, transparent and in line with the law. We are committed to defending our procedures and the work that has been done."

The lawsuit argues the following against the commission's order:



Violates Missouri’s State Constitution

Goes beyond the agency's legal authority

Is not backed by actual evidence

Is illegal and was issued improperly

Is unjust and unreasonable

Shows an abuse of authority

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey had filed a lawsuit against the county over its 2023 assessment process.

But after the order from the commission, his office asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, a request that was granted.

In 2023, many property owners were left upset, frustrated and confused because their assessment values increased.

The order only further confused some property owners KSHB 41 talked with.

Members from the Jackson County Legislature had urged White to not challenge the commission's order.

No word on what this means for property owners in the county.

—

