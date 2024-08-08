Judge throws out property assessment lawsuit against Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A Jackson County judge Thursday accepted a request by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to dismiss its lawsuit against Jackson County over its 2023 assessment process.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey submitted a motion Wednesday in the case seeking to have the lawsuit dismissed after the Missouri State Tax Commission issued an order earlier this week.

The tax commission’s order called on the county to roll back assessments on any property that saw an increase of more than 15 percent during the 2023 assessment cycle.

Jackson County officials issued a statement late Wednesday balking at the tax commission’s order, calling it “politically motivated and inaccurate.”

“This reckless order is harmful to not only taxing jurisdictions, but also taxpayers,” Jackson County Executive Frank White said. “While fixing decades of mismanagement hasn’t been easy, we are committed to fairness and will continue working every day to achieve it. Actions like this do immense harm to our communities.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

