Jackson County leaders push back on MO State Tax Commission’s rollback

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County leaders stood united at a press conference Monday, pushing back against the Missouri State Tax Commission’s rollback of 2023 property assessments.

Thursday, a Jackson County judge accepted a request by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to dismiss its lawsuit against the county over its 2023 assessment process.

County Executive Frank White Jr. said Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s lawsuit was “nothing more than a political ploy from the very beginning.”

White was joined by leaders such as County Administrator Troy Schulte, County Counselor Bryan Covinsky and Assessor Gail McCann Beatty.

McCann Beatty acknowledged the process has not been easy, but she said it "must be done."

She also explained property valuations have not kept up in recent decades, often favoring "those with influence and wealth" over the working class.

But for any residents who are hopeful quick relief is forthcoming, Schulte dispelled that belief.

“I wanted to quickly disabuse everybody that there was going to be some tax relief coming. It’s not coming,” Schulte said.

Legislators explained last week that property tax money has already been passed on to cities and schools.

"Immediate refunds are just not a realistic possibility," Legislator Sean Smith said Thursday.

Anyone who feels they were overcharged is still encouraged to file an appeal.

The county could potentially challenge the STC order, which County Counselor Bryan Covinsky does not believe is enforceable.

Further, he explained the county does not plan to follow the order at this time.

“We are moving forward with the process as we have any appeal process,” Covinsky said.

Of the reasons for the rollback, the tax commission stated the county violated state statutes during the 2023 assessment process.

The Jackson County Legislature will hold its weekly meeting at 3 p.m. Monday. Legislators plan to introduce a resolution in response to the commission’s ruling.

