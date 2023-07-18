3 upcoming tax assessment town halls will provide resources for Spanish-speaking community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca has partnered with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Guadalupe Centers to host three tax assessment town halls that will provide resources for the Spanish-speaking community.

After receiving concerns from constituents in his district regarding the “inaccessibility and lack of resources for non-English speaking folks,” Abarca sprung to action.

The town halls will feature resources in Spanish as well as translation services.

“As a Latino-elected official that represents a growing Latino/a/e population, it is extremely important to me to continue to advocate and find solutions to language accessibility in the county,” Abarca said in a news release. “Spanish accessibility is foundational to improving this process. My hope is that these town halls will assist folks who traditionally get left behind in this English-centered process.”

The assessment department and Board of Equalization will be present for all three events.

One town hall will specifically address the commercial side of the process.

Details of the meetings are below:

Thursday, July 20

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce — 107 W. 10th St., KCMO, 64105

Commercial Appeals

Thursday, July 27

6-8 p.m.

Guadalupe Centers( middle school gym) — 2640 Belleview Ave., KCMO, 64108

English Appeals

Saturday, July 29

9-11 a.m.

Guadalupe Centers (high school) — 1524 The Paseo, KCMO, 64108

Spanish Appeals

