JaxCo Exec. Frank White calls for passage of bill freezing property taxes for seniors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s signing of Senate Bill 190, which allows counties to enact a provision that freezes property taxes for seniors 65 years of age and older, Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. Thursday called for the “immediate implementation and improvement” of the bill.

The bill aims to provide relief to seniors on fixed incomes as living expenses continue to rise by issuing property tax credits.

While White is calling for the implementation of the bill in Jackson County, he said the bill overlooks certain aspects that he would like to see addressed, such as differing benefits between economic classes and providing benefits for retired civil servants, per a press release.

White is looking to issue an emergency contract for a third-party consultant, who will accelerate a review and implementation of the bill for Jackson County, per a Jackson County press release.

"We are on the clock. Our seniors cannot afford to wait," White said in a press release. "Unless a written objection is received from a member of the County Legislature by the end of next week, I plan to proceed with identifying a qualified contractor immediately. If any objections arise, we will follow the formal procurement procedures outlined in Chapter 10 of our Code of Ordinances."

The third-party consultant would be responsible for identifying ways to distinguish benefits between homeowners of different economic classes and ways to provide benefits for retired civil servants, such as teachers, firefighters and other first responders.

"We need to come together to make the most of SB 190 while advocating for its improvement. I look forward to us collectively addressing this pressing issue and truly making a difference in the lives of our senior citizens," White said in a press release.

