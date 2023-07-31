Deadline to file Jackson County property assessment appeals is here, what happens next?

JACKSON COUNTY — It's a big day for homeowners in Jackson County because today is the last day to file an appeal for your property value assessments. The deadline has been extended by the Jackson County Board of Equalization until July 31 at 11:59 p.m.

According to the county’s Assessor Office, more than 43,000 appeals have been filed and more than 9,000 cases have been resolved. The board will be reviewing appeals through September and if you don't want to wait for a hearing date, the first 50 people to walk in to the assessor's office tomorrow morning from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. can receive a property review.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people are using emotion to try to appeal, that doesn't work, you have to have concrete evidence that their assessed value is more than the actual value for the building or house,” said Ryan Gritters, realtor with Keller Williams Platinum Partners.

Gritters explained the next step is filing an appeal with the State Tax Commission. The deadline to file a state appeal is September 30 or 30 days after you hear back from the Board of Equalization, whichever comes later.

A senior hearing officer will hear your case, but evidence must be shown and homeowners need to exhaust all options at the county level to take this step. If you're still unhappy with the senior hearing officer's decision, you can appeal your case further and have a commission review it. An attorney is not required, but Gritters said filing an appeal with the state isn’t an easy process.

"Honestly most people are defeated, most people aren't going to do that next step because of the technicalities that are involved there,” said Gritters.

The State Tax Commission is still taking appeals for this year, but to give you an idea— last year 64 appeals were filed to the state in Jackson County, down from 210 appeals in 2021.

To learn more, go to the commission's website.

