KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan first met Ross Lowdon in 2023. Lowdon called Charlie asking him to find out if owners are still eligible for tax credits after selling their property. Share your story idea with Charlie .

—

Thursday, Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota announced he’s expanding tax relief related to ongoing property assessment issues in the county, but that relief will not apply after a person sells their property.

In November, LeVota announced he’s giving residential property owners a credit for taxes they “overpaid” in 2023 and 2024. Those credits will come in installments from 2026 to 2028.

Thursday, LeVota announced he’s expanding the relief to property owners who appealed and settled their 2023 residential assessments and 2025 commercial assessments.

Jackson County property tax relief doesn’t apply to homes sold after 2023

But the tax credits or rebates will not go to owners who have sold their property since 2023.

Ross Lowdon believes he overpaid his property taxes by about $875 in 2023 and 2024 combined based off incorrect assessments.

He’s selling that home next week.

“There needs to be some kind of mechanism or security or receipt issued by the county to those people who paid those taxes in 2023 and 2024 so they can get credit in the future. It’s not fair,” Lowdon said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Ross Lowdon speaks with a reporter.

LeVota said Thursday the county will not forward the tax credits to the property’s new owner.

“If you’re not a property owner of that house anymore from 2023, you will not get a tax credit, you will not get any tax relief on that,” LeVota said.

Watch LeVota's Thursday press conference in the video player below:

Jackson County executive announces changes to assessment process

Jackson County will launch a taxpayer hotline next week. You can call the number at 816-881-4455 or send an email taxquestions@jacksongov.org to for help.

—