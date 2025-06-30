Future of Jackson County commercial property assessments remains uncertain following legislature meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature voted on two proposed ordinances regarding commercial property assessments on Monday.

The legislature decided to hold off for a week on considering an ordinance to cap commercial property assessments at 15%. Another ordinance to extend the deadline for assessment appeals by roughly 2 1/2 weeks didn't pass.

Future of Jackson County commercial property assessments remains uncertain

Ian Davis, owner of Blip Coffee Roasters, is in favor of both ordinances. Davis is tired of sharp increases in tax assessments county-wide.

“They did it with the residential side in 2023 and 2024, and they’re following that same path with the commercial side," he said.

Davis said his 11-year-old coffee shop, along with the surrounding West Bottoms area, has seen improvements over the years. He said he understands that means taxes will increase, but he says his recent commercial property assessment increase was too sharp.

"We're seeing a 626% increase from last year, and we're getting six months to pay it," he said.

He said he'll have to pass the cost off to his customers or possibly close his shop.

“This isn’t going to just affect commercial property owners," Davis said.

County staff says this isn't a question of fairness.

"It's a question about what does state law allow us to do? And it allows us to set it at fair market value, and so that's what we're doing," said Jackson County Chief of Staff Caleb Clifford.

Clifford said Jackson County commercial properties have been undervalued for decades.

He also said the ordinance does not follow state law. Legally, there are questions about enforcing the measure.

For Davis, pushing back the vote a week means more uncertainty.

"I don't know who can run a business or manage a business when you don't know what your bills are going to be," he said.

