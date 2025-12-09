Two viewers reached out to KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan with property tax questions after he got answers for another property owner last week. Share your story idea with Charlie .

Seniors living in Jackson County, Missouri, who opted into the county’s property tax freeze program will get tax relief promised by new County Executive Phil LeVota.

Jackson County works to apply tax relief to seniors in freeze program

LeVota announced expanded relief efforts Thursday related to the 2023 property assessment. His office is retroactively adjusting 2023 residential property values and giving tax credits to property owners who “overpaid” on their property taxes.

Colleen Downing and other viewers saw the news story. They reached out to KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan after seeing him answer a question about tax relief from another property owner.

“At the end it said, ‘If you have any questions, reach out to Charlie Keegan,’ and gave the email address,” Downing said. “So that’s what I did because I had a question.”

Jason Gould/KSHB Colleen Downing is a Jackson County taxpayer.

Downing’s question is whether the tax relief will apply to seniors in the property tax freeze program. By her calculations, she could save $600 per year if the county resets her freeze at the level of LeVota tax relief program.

“For me, even more than anything, if they’re going to go back and find justice in it and try to fix it, they need to fix it for us as well who are on Social Security,” Downing explained.

LeVota said his office plans to apply the relief to seniors who’ve “frozen” their property tax bills. He admitted he’s still working on the details.

“You’re going to get your senior tax credit. If it’s not happening today, it’s going to be corrected and the calculation is going to be right,” LeVota promised.

Jason Gould/KSHB Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota

This week, Jackson County is launching a taxpayer assistance hotline at 816-881-4455.

