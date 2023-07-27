Jackson County Assessor’s office offers new resources as appeal filing deadline looms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty announced additional property owner resources during a Thursday morning press briefing just says before a deadline for taxpayers to appeal their property valuations.

McCann Beatty said that, with three days remaining until the July 31 deadline, nearly 44,000 Jackson County property owners have filed an appeal over the county’s valuation of their property, representing 14.5% of all parcels in the county.

Roughly 9,700 appeals - or 22% - have already been resolved, McCann Beatty said.

“What I want to say this morning is that the process is absolutely working,” McCann Beatty said.

She said the percentage of appeals was “what we pretty much expected” after the county launched a new system that included a parcel by parcel review.

While the process will continue after July 31, only property owners who have an appeal on file by that date will have the opportunity to continue through the process.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, July 29, assessment representatives will be available at the Assessor’s office, located at 1300 Washington Street in Kansas City, Missouri, to help property owners file appeals.

McCann Beatty said that from 8:30 to 10 a.m. starting next Tuesday, Aug. 1, and then running Monday-Friday after that, her office will affect the first 50 property owners for walk-in property value reviews if they meet the following guidelines:



An appeal must have already been filed;

The property owner has not received notice of hearing date and time;

The review includes a maximum of three parcels of property

The walk-in option is strictly voluntary, McCann Beatty said, as eventually all property owners who filed an appeal by July 31 will receive a hearing.

As part of the appeals filing, McCann Beatty said some property owners included an e-mail address at which they could be contacted. She says some e-mails from the county containing information about hearing dates and times have been caught up in property owner’s spam or junk e-mail filters and urged residents to check those folders.

Property owners who did not include an e-mail will receive their appeal hearing information via USPS mail.

“As we move forward, our focus is going to shift from filing the appeals to resolving them as quickly as possible,” McCann Beatty said.

