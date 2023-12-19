Missouri Supreme Court sides with Jackson County, Tyler Technologies in property assessment lawsuits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court unanimously sided with Jackson County and Tyler Technologies, which sought to dismiss a class action lawsuit filed by a group of Jackson County property owners following the 2023 Jackson County property assessment process.

The lawsuit was filed against Jackson County, several county officials and Tyler Technologies, the company contracted by Jackson County to provide property appraisal and reassessment services.

The taxpayers claimed that the county failed to inform them of assessment increases in a timely manner and that physical property inspections were not performed on properties with assessed valuation increases of 15% or more.

Jackson County and Tyler Technologies moved to dismiss the lawsuit — claiming the plaintiffs "failed to exhaust all available administrative remedies," such as seeking assistance from the board of equalization and the state tax commission, before filing the lawsuit.

The defendants' motion was dismissed by the Jackson County Circuit Court and both the county and Tyler Technologies sought a writ from the Missouri Supreme Court.

The Missouri Supreme Court passed down the case Tuesday, issuing a preliminary writ of prohibition, directing the circuit court to overrule its decision to dismiss the county's and Tyler Technologies' motion.

The court issued a decision Tuesday, making its preliminary writ of prohibition permanent.

RELATED | Missouri auditor: Jackson County assessment process violated state law

RELATED | Missouri AG, State Tax Commission sue Jackson County over assessment process

